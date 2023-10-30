West Virginia forward Akok Akok released from hospital after collapsing on court during exhibition

West Virginia forward Akok Akok has been released from a hospital where he was taken after collapsing on the court during an exhibition game
FILE - Georgetown forward Akok Akok (11) shoots against Providence in an NCAA college...
FILE - Georgetown forward Akok Akok (11) shoots against Providence in an NCAA college basketball game Feb. 26, 2023, in Washington. Akok, who transferred to West Virginia for the 2023-24 season, was hospitalized Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, after collapsing on the court during a charity exhibition game between the Mountaineers and George Mason. West Virginia says Akok suffered a medical emergency and was taken to a hospital for further observation. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia forward Akok Akok has been released from a hospital where he was taken after collapsing on the court during an exhibition game.

“Akok is recovering at his home in Morgantown,” West Virginia interim coach Josh Eilert said in a statement Sunday. “He will continue to be monitored and evaluated by our medical team.”

Akok suffered what the athletic department called a medical emergency early in the second half of Friday night’s game with George Mason. Medical personnel attended to Akok for several minutes before he was removed from the court on a stretcher and taken to a hospital for further observation.

The exhibition game for charity eventually resumed. Eilert said at his postgame news conference that Akok was stable, responsive and “in a good place.”

Akok transferred to West Virginia after playing last season at Georgetown. He also spent three seasons at UConn.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 Basketball Polls throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
AB
Alderson Broaddus alumni and faculty joined together on campus one last time
the guy asked for something spooky
Rainy next few mornings, freezing temperatures to lead off November

Latest News

Preston Fox catches a pass - WDTV Sports
WVU halts slide, beats UCF 41-28 in Florida
WVU loses to Houston - WDTV Sports
West Virginia loses on Hail Mary to Houston in final seconds, 41-39
Kyah Watson scores against Iowa State - WDTV Sports
WVU Women’s Basketball notes: preparation for upcoming closed scrimmage, Big 12 projected finish and more
Former WVU offensive lineman Dale Wolfley died on Saturday night at the age of 56.
Former WVU OL Dale Wolfley dies