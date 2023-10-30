West Virginia woman sentenced for trafficking teen to elderly man

Destiny Somersall
Destiny Somersall(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking a teenager to an elderly Florida man..

41-year-old Destiny Somersall, of Martinsburg, was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in federal prison for sex trafficking of a child, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Somersall befriended a Florida man, 76-year-old John Balch, who requested photos and videos of a minor in exchange for money and gifts. Somersall sent sexual photographs and videos of the minor. One of the videos included a second victim.

Somersall later agreed to drive the teen to a hotel in Maryland for sexual contact with Balch for money on multiple occasions, according to authorities.

Investigators found at least 60 cash transactions between Balch and Somersall over a period of two years totaling $13,725.

Prior Coverage: West Virginia woman pleads guilty to trafficking teen to elderly man

Balch was indicted in the District of Maryland and pled guilty to related charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley Crockett prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland assisted.

U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided over the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Gabby Chico
UHS High School senior selected to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
AB
Alderson Broaddus alumni and faculty joined together on campus one last time

Latest News

FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
AAA: Gas prices continue to decline in NCWV
Trick or Treat at the Elison returns
Trick or Treat at the Elison returns
Solar project bringing lots of jobs to NCWV
File photo
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Upshur County