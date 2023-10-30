WVDNR shares recent fall trout stocking locations

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that 43 waters were stocked during the second and final week of fall trout stocking.

The state’s Monster Trout Contest, which coincides with fall trout stocking, will remain open until Nov. 17, according to officials.

The following waters were stocked during the week of Oct. 23:

Anthony Creek

Big Clear Creek

Blackwater River

Brandywine Lake

Buckhannon River

Buffalo Fork Lake

Cacapon Park Lake

Coopers Rock Lake

Cranberry River

Elk River (Randolph, Webster)

Evitts Run

Glade Creek of Mann

Glade Creek of New River

Knapps Creek

Lost River

New Creek Dam No. 14

North Branch of Potomac River (Jennings Randolph Tailwaters)

North Fork South Branch

Opequon Creek

Pendleton Lake

Pinnacle Creek

Pipestem Lake

Pond Fork

R.D. Bailey Tailwaters

Rock Cliff Lake

Seneca Lake

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (lower section)

Shavers Fork (upper section)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

Spruce Knob Lake

Summersville Tailwaters

Summit Lake

Sutton Tailwaters

Teter Creek Lake

Tygart Lake Tailwaters

Tygart Valley River Headwaters

Upper Guyandotte River

Watoga Lake

West Fork Greenbrier River

Wheeling Creek

Williams River

Officials say Wheeling Creek in Marshall and Ohio counties and Glade Creek of Mann (Babcock State Park) were added to the fall stocking list. Upper Shavers Fork was not stocked on FS Service Road 209 due to road construction by the U.S. Forest Service. The remainder of the Upper Shavers Fork stocking locations received fish.

Over the last two weeks, the WVDNR stocked more than 40,000 pounds of trophy-size and monster trout at 43 lakes and streams around the state.

In November and December, the WVDNR says it will also stock trout on the Elk River in Webster County as part of a pilot program to evaluate the economic impact of trout stocking in the area. Stockings, which will occur at the usual stocking locations, will include 750 rainbow trout each month for a total of 1,500 additional trout stocked in the Elk River.

All anglers 15 years and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and a valid form of identification while fishing for trout.

Licenses and stamps can be purchased at 175 retail locations across the state or online.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.