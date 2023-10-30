WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Upshur County

File photo
File photo(Maui Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Upshur County.

The checkpoint will be along State Route 20, North Locust St., on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 6 p.m. to midnight in Buckhannon, according to a release from state police.

Troopers say alternate routes to avoid the checkpoint are West Main St. and Morton Ave.

State Police say the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort to deter intoxicated driving in the area.

The sobriety checkpoint’s goal is to make highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia, officials said.

