ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd to bring tour to Charleston

The concert at the Charleston Coliseum is set to take place on March 30, 2024.
The concert at the Charleston Coliseum is set to take place on March 30, 2024.(WSAZ)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced new dates for their joint Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour, including a stop in Charleston.

The bands announced 36 additional appearances for the tour which kicks off in Savannah, GA on Friday, March 8.

The concert at the Charleston Coliseum is set to take place on March 30, 2024.

The artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, October 31 at 10 a.m., and will be available until 10 p.m. on Thursday, November 2. The public on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 3.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
AB
Alderson Broaddus alumni and faculty joined together on campus one last time
the guy asked for something spooky
Rainy next few mornings, freezing temperatures to lead off November

Latest News

Stephen Priester
Police: Fairmont man charged after man overdoses, dies
Boscov’s fueling a rebirth at Meadowbrook Mall
FILE - Georgetown forward Akok Akok (11) shoots against Providence in an NCAA college...
West Virginia forward Akok Akok released from hospital after collapsing on court during exhibition
Heavy congestion on I-68 west right before the I-70 interchange.
Major congestion on I-68 causes delays for drivers
Gabby Chico
UHS High School senior selected to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade