3 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash in Harrison County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a multi-car crash in Harrison County Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the two car crash on Buckhannon Pike in Mount Clare at around 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 officials say three people were taken to UHC due to injuries sustained in the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Additional responding agencies include Harrison OEM, Bridgeport PD, Nutter Fort EMS, West Virginia Division of Highways and Anmoore, Nutter Fort and Stonewood fire departments.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Priester
Police: Fairmont man charged after man overdoses, dies
File photo of Jessica Grose when she was named West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year in...
Upshur County teacher’s aide suspended after ‘incident’ involving student
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a shoplifting suspect.
Authorities asking for help identifying shoplifting suspect
Destiny Somersall
West Virginia woman sentenced for trafficking teen to elderly man

Latest News

Girl Scouts
Girl Scouts around the world celebrate Founder’s Day
girl scout
Proclamation signed declaring this week National Veterans Small Business Week
Proclamation signed declaring this week National Veterans Small Business Week
Search for missing Mon County woman continues