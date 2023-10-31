3 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash in Harrison County

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a multi-car crash in Harrison County Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the two car crash on Buckhannon Pike in Mount Clare at around 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 officials say three people were taken to UHC due to injuries sustained in the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Additional responding agencies include Harrison OEM, Bridgeport PD, Nutter Fort EMS, West Virginia Division of Highways and Anmoore, Nutter Fort and Stonewood fire departments.

Further information has not been released.

