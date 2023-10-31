Beckley VAMC asks for birthday cards for World War II veteran turning 100

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley VA Medical Center needs your help celebrating a World War II veteran as he turns 100.

Mr. Aubrey Allen will reach that milestone on December 9, 2023. Allen served from 1942 to 1949 in the United States Army Air Corps as a paratrooper. After his deployment to Germany, he settled down in Oak Hill, where he still lives today with his family.

To celebrate and support Mr. Allen, the VA is currently collecting birthday cards to give to him on the big day.

In the past, the Beckley VAMC has collected birthday cards for veterans turning 100 and has received cards from all over the world. Those at the hospital say this can go a long way in making those service members feel loved.

“I think the outpouring of love and support is just gonna reinforce their health, their mental state, and I think it’s also really important for the family, the caregivers surrounding them who ensure that they’re living a quality, healthy life as they get up in age,” shared Sara Yoke Public Affairs Officer for the Beckley VAMC.

Cards for Mr. Allen can be sent to the following address:

Attn: PAO Sara Yoke

200 Veterans Ave,

Beckley, WV 25801

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Bridgeport High School.
Bridgeport HS student removed after alleged threats
A body has been discovered on Rt. 60 near Pine Street in Shrewsbury, W.Va.
Troopers searching for vehicle of interest after man killed near road
Coal mining death
Princeton miner’s on-job death in August ruled as accidental drowning
3 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash in Harrison County
WALKSERVILLE VFD
5 Investigates: A Silent Crisis - First Responders Spread Across Rural Area

Latest News

What to do with unwanted Halloween candy
While other malls around the country might be struggling to stay open, Bell credits...
Meadowbrook Mall continues to thrive
After weeks of community and police search parties, the Preston County Emergency Management...
Mountaineer Area Rescue Group joins the search for missing Mon County resident
What To Do With Your Unwanted Halloween Candy
Candy Buy Back
What to do with unwanted Halloween candy