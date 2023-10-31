Body found in Kanawha County

A body has been discovered on Rt. 60 near Pine Street in Shrewsbury, W.Va.(Blake Whitener)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREWSBURY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body has been discovered on Rt. 60 near Pine Street in Shrewsbury.

West Virginia State Police officers said a vehicle traveling east hit a middle-aged man who was walking in the eastbound lane sometime Tuesday morning.

Officers said they are looking for what they believe to be a GMC High Country with a model year ranging from 2020 to 2023.

They said the passenger side of the vehicle has visible damage.

According to a Metro 911 supervisor, the call came in at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

It’s not known how long the body has been there.

West Virginia State Police is investigating. They are asking anyone with information to call the WVSP Quincy detachment.

