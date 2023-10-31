Bridgeport HS student removed after alleged threats

File photo of Bridgeport High School.
File photo of Bridgeport High School.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A student at Bridgeport High School was removed from the school on Monday after allegedly making threats.

BHS Prevention Resource Officer Jamie Hamrick said the incident is under investigation.

“Due to the age of the (male) student and the ongoing investigation I can’t get into a lot of what is involved, but the general statements that were made were threatening to the school environment,” said Hamrick.

The student was removed Monday from school. It took place after parents were contacted.

“The removal took place without incident,” said Hamrick, who added police and school personnel were involved with the removal.

Hamrick said the school was never placed on lockdown because the threat was not deemed credible.

However, regardless of whether they are credible or not, Hamrick said the standard procedures in place for discipline will be followed.

“There are disciplinary actions to which I can’t speak of, but (the Board of Education) follows the policy that is appropriate for these actions,” said Hamrick. “The investigation will take us where it leads us and if charges are warranted then that is what will happen.”

Where the statements were made and what they involved are not being disclosed.

The Bridgeport Police Department is handling the investigation.

