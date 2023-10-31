Chilly Halloween, mountain snow showers tonight

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This Halloween season, expect some scarily cool temperatures and sunshine Then we’re tracking snow showers that will push in tonight! Find out the details regarding tonight, and the rest of the week, in the video above!

A cold front that brought rain showers to West Virginia yesterday is moving east of us today, dragging cold air from the northwest into our region. As a result, this afternoon, temperatures will only reach the mid-40s, below average for late October. Winds will be light, and skies will be partly cloudy, with no chance of rain. So although trick-or-treat times, which are between 5 to 9 PM, will be cold, the only thing you need to worry about is bundling up during that time.

After 10 PM, a fast-moving low-pressure system from Canada will start pushing rain showers into our region. As temperatures dip below freezing, the rain showers will turn into snow showers in the mountain counties, with a few snow flurries in the lowlands. In the mountains, the showers will lead to light snow accumulation, and the snow showers will continue into tomorrow morning. It’s not until after midday that any leftover snow shower activity subsides. By that time, snowfall accumulations will be trace amounts at the foot of the mountain counties, and the highest elevations will see 1″ to 2″ of snow. So not much is expected, but slick spots are possible on some roads in the morning. Besides the light snow in the mountains, skies will be cloudy, with light west-northwesterly winds and morning lows in the upper-20s, which means a hard freeze is expected.

By tomorrow afternoon, any leftover showers will dissipate, as the system quickly moves east of West Virginia, leaving partly sunny skies and highs in the low-40s. Thereafter, a high-pressure system that started in the western US will move east of West Virginia for the rest of the week, lifting warm air our way and causing temperatures to rise into the upper-50s by the end of the week. It’s not until early next week that rain chances return. In short, this Halloween will be chilly, the mountain counties will see snow tonight, and we’re looking at milder conditions later this week.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. West-northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 48.

Tonight: Cloudy skies and a few flurries in the lowland counties. In the mountain counties, expect cloudy skies and scattered snow showers. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 30.

Wednesday: In the morning, cloudy skies and flurries in the lowlands, and cloudy skies and snow showers in the mountains. By the afternoon, leftover flurries dissipate, leaving cloudy skies. West-northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 43.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 51.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.