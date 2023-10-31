Dental hygienist suggests dental care after trick-or-treat

Staff from Wilfong Dental offer some tips to properly care for the dental hygiene of children following trick-or-treating.
By Alexander King
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For parents, scary costumes may not be the most horrific thing about the Halloween season. Their fears may lie in the months following trick-or-treating, when they see what the candy has done to their children’s teeth.

Staff from Wilfong Dental in Parkersburg offered some tips to properly care for the dental hygiene of children following trick-or-treating.

Dental Hygienist Shelby Green has been with Wilfong Dental for almost six years.

She said toothpaste works as a topical medication for the teeth. She recommended children brush their teeth in the morning and at night.

She also advises that teeth that touch should be flossed first and before brushing.

Green explained that cavities are caused by how frequently sugars touch the teeth and not how much sugar is consumed in one sitting. She suggested limiting sugars to mealtimes to help prevent cavities.

Guidance about proper dental hygiene aside, she did not discourage kids from enjoying the Halloween tradition of eating sweets.

“Enjoy the candy but only (eat it) for a few days. Watch your frequency of sugars,” said Green.

