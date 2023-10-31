Elkins man indicted on murder charge

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Grand Jury returned 38 indictments for the October 2023 term on Monday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Michael Parker.

Parker says murder, child neglect and wanton endangerment were all part of the indictments returned.

Bond Return for the indictments will be on Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m. when time bond will be set and trial dates will be determined.

55-year-old Stephen Cross, of Elkins, has been indicted in connection to a fatal shooting from March 2023.

Stephen Cross (WV Corrections)

Cross shot a man several times at an Elkins home, and police found the victim dead on a side-by-side, according to a criminal complaint.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was shot at seven times and struck five times.

Cross has been indicted on one count of murder and one count of use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony.

61-year-old Henry Cottrell, of Montrose, has been indicted in connection to a shooting in July.

Henry Cottrell (WV Corrections)

Cottrell shot at an occupied car twice after hearing a running car outside.

Cottrell has been indicted on two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

61-year-old Timothy McDonald, of Elkins, has been indicted after he allegedly attempted to burn down his own home.

Timothy Roy McDonald (WVSFMO)

McDonald allegedly attempted to burn down his own home in July of 2022, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire reportedly caused approximately $17,000 worth of damage.

Prior Coverage: Man allegedly attempts to burn down own home

McDonald has been indicted on one count of first-degree arson.

27-year-old Samantha Oldaker and 32-year-old Joseph Peters, both of Elkins, have been indicted in connection to children seen living in “just pure filth.”

Samantha Oldaker and Joseph Peters (WV Corrections)

According to a criminal complaint, two children were living in a “disgustingly atrocious” home.

Police said “feces, urine, trash, molded food, live maggots, and just pure filth” while walking through the home in addition to two children, ages two and three, that were “visibly dirty” with feces covering both feet.

Police also said a cat and two small dogs were loose inside the home, and one large dog was “in a crate so small it could not move.”

Both Oldaker and Peters have been indicted on the following:

One count of child abuse resulting in bodily injury

One count of child neglect resulting in bodily injury

Five counts of child neglect creating risk of injury

Below is the full list of indictments returned in October 2023 by the Randolph County Grand Jury:

An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

