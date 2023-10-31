Emergency crews respond to vehicle fire in Fairmont

Marion county 911 center says, there is a vehicle fire the gateway connector to I-79 in Fairmont.
Marion county 911 center says, there is a vehicle fire the gateway connector to I-79 in Fairmont.(wdtv)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Marion County 911 center says, there is a vehicle fire on the gateway connector to I-79 in Fairmont.

The blaze was reported on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials say to use an alternative route and be cautious on the road.

Fairmont City Police and the Marion County EMS are responding to the incident.

No further details have been reported.

This is a developing story stick with 5 news for updates.

