First at 4 Forum: Wesley Benson and Katie Scherzinger

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wesley Benson and Katie Scherzinger with Fairmont State University joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

They talked about the Fairmont State production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the work that went into their characters, and how to get tickets.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

