Girl Scouts around the world celebrate Founder’s Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Every year on October 31st, Girl Scouts all over the world are celebrating Founder’s Day.

The founder, Juliette Gordon Low, started the organization in 1912 on the day she was born.

Girl Scouts troops usually celebrate by throwing a birthday party for Juliette, who they know as “Daisy.”

Andrea Rounds, membership delivery manager of the Girl Scout Black Diamond troop, says this organization was built to bring girls together to break boundaries.

“Every year Girl Scouts across America are celebrating Juliette and what she did for girls by establishing Girl Scouts in 1912, giving the girls the opportunity to have the experiences they weren’t getting at the time, in the way that crossed class boundaries, racial boundaries, ethnic boundaries,” Rounds said. “Girls can just come together and have the learning experiences that she felt they deserved at the time.”

Madyson Board, a Senior Girl Scout, says joining Girl Scouts was the best thing that happened to her.

“It’s an amazing path for young girls to get into the world. They have so many things you can do now that will benefit everyone for life,” Board said. “Girl Scouts is something I feel like everyone should be a part of.”

There are more than 1.7 million Girl Scouts all across the United States.

