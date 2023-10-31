GRAPHIC: Trial begins for former Ohio corrections officer facing homicide charges

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The trial began Monday for a former corrections officer who’s charged with homicide in connection to the death of an inmate.

In September 2019, 28-year-old Alex Rios died after prosecutors say former Richland County corrections officer Mark Cooper used questionable force to restrain him.

GRAPHIC WARNING: This video contains footage that may be disturbing to some viewers.

At the time of his death, the Richland County coroner determined Rios’ death was accidental and caused by “excited delirium.”

There are two active cases related to this incident.

One is the criminal case against Cooper. He is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of reckless homicide in the death of Rios.

Cooper resigned from the sheriff’s office in December 2021.

WOIO’s 19 Investigates published footage Sunday from Richland County Jail detailing the incident.

In the video, Rios appears to bolt as officers open his cell door. At that time, five officers, one of whom has been identified as Cooper, tackle him and pin him to the floor. The video then shows officers push his face into the concrete, punch him in the head and shock him with a Taser twice.

At one point it appears an officer, allegedly Cooper, stands on the back of Rios’s neck, with both feet off the ground. The officer then kneels and stands on Rios for three minutes, while other officers are standing by.

Rios’ family knows the jail video of their son is so disturbing that they refuse to watch it.

“I have personally not watched the video,” Don Mould, Rios’ stepfather, said. “It’s something I really don’t want to see, because I struggle with it today.”

Mould wants to remember his stepson the way he was. Two days before he was incarcerated, Rios had just become the father of a baby boy.

Four years later, Mould is still seeking justice.

“Are we wrong to want, to want answers?” Mould asked. “All we want to do is close it. How come, how come there’s nobody else, you know, why we got one guy?”

The other case is a civil case concerning Rios’ death certificate. His family is fighting to change the cause of the death to homicide.

Richland County Coroner Dan Burwell determined Rios’ death was accidental, caused by “excited delirium.”

Excited delirium is no longer recognized by many of the nation’s leading medical associations because they say it cannot be diagnosed. Earlier this month, California became the first state to ban excited delirium as an official cause of death.

“It’s not the proper term to use,” the Rios family’s attorney JC Ratliff said. “There’s no such diagnosis and still they refuse to change it.”

In July, Ratliff filed a civil complaint against the Richland County coroner to change the cause of death.

“Once you see the video, I think the case is over against them,” said Ratliff. “Because it’s clear that they caused his death in about two and a half minutes and excited delirium had nothing to do with it.”

Retired forensic pathologist Matus reviewed the video and agreed with Ratliff.

“He died an asphyxial death, brain death from asphyxia,” Matus said.

Matus has worked as a pathologist for nearly 50 years and served as president of the Ohio State Coroner’s Association. He and two other pathologists drafted expert opinions for the prosecution.

“They just kept crushing him into the floor,” Matus said.

Lorain County Coroner Frank Miller and former Marion County Coroner Mark Davis both believe excited delirium is the wrong diagnosis.

In reports filed with the court, they both determined Rios died from asphyxiation resulting from the restraint used by corrections officers.

“The jailers were standing on his back, pushing on his abdomen, pushing his abdomen and back into the floor, standing on his neck,” Matus said.

Two experts on police conduct also submitted reports for the prosecution, including Dr. Phillip Stinson, a criminal justice professor at Bowling Green University.

In his report, he wrote, “There is probable cause that state and federal crimes were committed by each of the other corrections officers involved in the incident.”

Ed Voorhies, a nationally known expert on the use of force, also agrees.

Voorhies served as deputy director of Ohio’s Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and wrote a book on jail policies for the state of Ohio.

In his expert report, he wrote, “Officer Cooper’s boot on the back and then ultimately on the neck of Alex Rios is simply the most objectionable misuse of deadly force this writer has witnessed in a correctional setting. Other staff members used highly inappropriate techniques as well.”

Voorhies noted a lieutenant was present during the incident and wrote, “Supervisors and officers alike, even those who never laid a hand on Alex Rios, were responsible for stopping actions that were obviously unacceptable.”

Voorhies now uses video of the incident to teach other officers what not to do.

“George Floyd was not nearly as bad as this,” Matus said. “This was awful.”

Mould said the most awful part is not knowing if the other officers will also be held accountable for what happened.

“I find ironic, the law system says that’s how it works,” said Mould. “It’s how it works because we allow it to work that way. Why? Why do we allow it to work that way? So, maybe that’s what we’re here for.”

On Monday jury selection began in Cooper’s trial. The special prosecutor said the trial could last over a week.

Last week the civil case against the Richland County coroner was set for a bench trial next May.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.