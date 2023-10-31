Kerr Kriisa suspended for 9 games

Will return on December 16th against UMASS.
By Atticus Pead
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, West Virginia Athletics has announced that Kerr Kriisa has been suspended for 9 games to start the regular season by the NCAA.

They released the following statement:

“In late August 2023, West Virginia University learned of a potential eligibility concern for men’s basketball transfer student-athlete Kerr Kriisa, who admitted to receiving impermissible benefits while enrolled at the University of Arizona. West Virginia worked cooperatively with the NCAA Student-Athlete Reinstatement Staff to reach an appropriate resolution. As a result of his actions, Kriisa will miss nine (9) 2023-2024 regular season games as part of his eligibility reinstatement. Kriisa will be able to continue to practice and travel with the team during his suspension from competition. He accepts responsibility for his actions at Arizona and looks forward to joining his Mountaineer teammates on the floor.”

WVU Athletics

The suspension adds yet another level of drama and controversy to what could be called the most chaotic offseason in West Virginia basketball history.

This leaves WVU with just 9 total players throughout the first 9 games of the season.

