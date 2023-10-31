Local Area’s prepare for night of Trick or Treating

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Judging by all of the Ghosts, Jack-o-Lanterns, and Skeletons outside; you can assume tonight is sure to be fright because it’s Halloween. On the scariest night of the year it’s important to know the safety precautions happening in your local area to ensure for a safe cavity filled night. According to a study published by USA Today, the risk of a child between the ages of 4 and 8 being fatally struck as a pedestrian goes up ten times on Halloween. That’s more than any other night; a risk local officials like Mayor, Sharon Doyle aren’t willing to take.

" Our police department, our officers will be out walking the streets. Anybody that would prefer to walk with an officer is more than welcome to. We ask that residents have their light on if they plan to pass out treats.”

With safety at the forefront; Mayor Doyle is still looking forward to the most hauntingly fun time of the year.

" My husband and I will both be out with friends, handing out candy, and talking to the people that come through the neighborhood. We really enjoy it; we’ve done it there for 39 years and it’s just always one our biggest events of the year. We really enjoy it.

In other cities like Clarksburg trick or treating is still the main event of the night, but for older Halloween fanatics, officials like Paul Jones suggest other options available might just be the scare that you need.

" Starting at 7:30 the Robinson Grande will be having a showing of Halloween. This is the official sequel; this is the 2018 version where 40 years after the original. Jamie lee curtis comes back to reprise her role to face off for one last time against her nemesis”

With low temperatures expected throughout the local are it’s prime to be a chilling night in one way or another, but the warmth of community will surely be a fright to see.

" Trick or treat is always special for all of the kids. It’s a time for all of the ghouls, goblins, and super hero’s to come out on the streets and collect candy. I think we’ve all experienced that in our lifetime, so it’s always fun and this is the neighborhood. So, this is a time where kids get to get out and around their neighbors, in the neighborhood’s and experience a little bit of the community”

