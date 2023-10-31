Man charged after leading police on 120 mph chase on motorcycle

Timothy Wilson
Timothy Wilson(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Upshur County after he led authorities on a high-speed chase over the weekend.

Officers saw a motorcycle being driven by 43-year-old Timothy Wilson “accelerate rapidly” and fishtail on North Locust St. in Buckhannon on Saturday, Oct. 28, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say Wilson turned onto Rt. 33 West, and as they tried to pull him over, he accelerated rapidly in a reckless manner to speeds exceeding 120 mph.

As speeds fluctuated between 95 and 120 mph, officers say Wilson swerved between both lanes of traffic and turned onto Georgetown Rd., where he continued to reach speeds of 80 mph.

Court documents say Wilson tried to stop while approaching a car that was stopped in the road but was unsuccessful, making contact with the rear of the car “at minimal speeds.”

Wilson was then taken into custody by authorities.

Wilson has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $30,000 cash-only bond.

