Man charged in deadly child neglect case

A 24-year-old man from Mingo County has been charged in a deadly child neglect case.
By Adriana Doria
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Mingo County faces charges in connection with the overdose death of a child, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Kevin E. Urban, 24, of Delbarton, is charged with child neglect resulting in death.

According to Mingo County court records, a 20-month-old child died after overdosing on fentanyl. Urban admitted to investigators that he had been smoking fentanyl.

Investigators said they found evidence of fentanyl use throughout the home, including in a bed that the child reportedly was in with the suspect.

The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the child’s death as an overdose death.

Urban is in custody in the Southwestern Regional Jail. According to the jail website, his bond is $100,000 cash only.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Urban turned himself in on Tuesday.

