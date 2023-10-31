BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

MMA and boxing is coming back to the bridge sports complex on November 11th!

The brawl and the bridge 2 will feature local fighters who will compete in bouts between boxing, Mixed Martial Arts and even sumo wrestling.

“We got the top fighter in Maryland against the top fighter in West Virginia fighting for our championship title. And then we’ve got several other mma kickboxing boxing bouts so it should be a pretty good night.” Said Keith Noe, New Line Cagefighting.

This fight night will feature two events for the price of one ticket. The first events will be all grappling at 4:30pm and the mma and boxing fights will start at 7:30.

Many of the fighters are from north central West Virginia and they will be competing in fights ranging from mma to even sumo wrestling.

“We’re gonna do a couple sumo matches and then several jujitsu matches with local guys. Lot of guys from Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Morgantown, Fairmont and also people coming from Pittsburgh, Ohio and the southern part of West Virginia.” Said Noe.

Keith Noe and New Line Cagefighting have been doing events like this since 2018, giving local upcoming fighters a way to show their skills.

As a former fighter himself, Keith says these local fighters need your support and who knows, maybe one day you might see them fighting in a world championship.

“These local fighters can really use your support. I know a lot of people watch ufc and the big world championship fights on tv but all those guys started somewhere and all sort of in a place like this. And they really need your support at this level.”

