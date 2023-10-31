November begins with accumulating snow in the mountains
Feeling more like December or January...
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No trick! Halloween night will end with a quick-moving low-pressure system brushing through our area, clipping the higher elevations with wintry precipitation that has a good possibility of sticking (primarily to grassy surfaces). Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.