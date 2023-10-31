November begins with accumulating snow in the mountains

Feeling more like December or January...
By Kayla Smith
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No trick! Halloween night will end with a quick-moving low-pressure system brushing through our area, clipping the higher elevations with wintry precipitation that has a good possibility of sticking (primarily to grassy surfaces). Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Priester
Police: Fairmont man charged after man overdoses, dies
File photo of Jessica Grose when she was named West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year in...
Upshur County teacher’s aide suspended after ‘incident’ involving student
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a shoplifting suspect.
Authorities asking for help identifying shoplifting suspect
Destiny Somersall
West Virginia woman sentenced for trafficking teen to elderly man

Latest News

Halloween Forecast for a few cities in North-Central West Virginia.
Chilly Halloween, mountain snow showers tonight
Halloween Forecast
Cold temps on Halloween allow snow showers to kick off November
3-Day Planner for Clarksburg between today and Wednesday, November 1, 2023.
Rain this Monday, then a chilly Halloween!
the guy asked for something spooky
Rainy next few mornings, freezing temperatures to lead off November