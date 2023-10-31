Remembering West Virginia’s Famous Monster this Halloween

By John Blashke
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For most people Halloween means candy and costumes. Many of the these traditions come from spooky legends, and this Halloween we remember a local encounter that maybe inspired some your costumes today.

Traveling around Braxton County you’ll see all sorts of dedications to monsters like bigfoot, but there’s really nothing quite like the Flatwoods Monster affectionately known as “Braxxie” -- a 10 foot tall red and green creature with glowing orange eyes and a spade shaped head.

The director of the Braxton County Visitor Center and Monster Museum, Andrew Smith says the local legend has inspired generations of trick or treaters.

“We see folks doing monster costumes all of the time and it’s really interesting because they take their own interpretations on the classic design and usually you can tell by looking at them they had to go to the store and say, ‘this would work for this, and this would work for this,’ so everybody has their own spin on it since you can’t go buy one,” said Smith.

The strange encounter is more than just folklore. In September of 1952 several witnesses gave this description of Braxxie when investigating an object they saw come down from the sky.

Smith says at the time the story made national headlines, but there hasn’t really been any reported sightings of Braxxie since then.

However, Smith says that hasn’t stopped people from seeking the flatwoods monster at nearby campgrounds.

“They were camped near the Flatwoods area, where their RV was, there are some woods right beside it, so that night his goal was to go out and see if he could find the Flatwoods Monster -- so every now and again you do have some investigators looking for it,” said Smith.

But if you see the Flatwoods Monster this Halloween night, make sure to give them some candy. You can also pay Braxxie a visit at the Monster Museum in Sutton.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Priester
Police: Fairmont man charged after man overdoses, dies
File photo of Jessica Grose when she was named West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year in...
Upshur County teacher’s aide suspended after ‘incident’ involving student
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a shoplifting suspect.
Authorities asking for help identifying shoplifting suspect
Destiny Somersall
West Virginia woman sentenced for trafficking teen to elderly man

Latest News

3 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash in Harrison County
Girl Scouts
Girl Scouts around the world celebrate Founder’s Day
girl scout
Proclamation signed declaring this week National Veterans Small Business Week
Proclamation signed declaring this week National Veterans Small Business Week
Search for missing Mon County woman continues