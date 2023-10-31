Remembering West Virginia’s Famous Monster this Halloween

SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For most people Halloween means candy and costumes. Many of the these traditions come from spooky legends, and this Halloween we remember a local encounter that maybe inspired some your costumes today.

Traveling around Braxton County you’ll see all sorts of dedications to monsters like bigfoot, but there’s really nothing quite like the Flatwoods Monster affectionately known as “Braxxie” -- a 10 foot tall red and green creature with glowing orange eyes and a spade shaped head.

The director of the Braxton County Visitor Center and Monster Museum, Andrew Smith says the local legend has inspired generations of trick or treaters.

“We see folks doing monster costumes all of the time and it’s really interesting because they take their own interpretations on the classic design and usually you can tell by looking at them they had to go to the store and say, ‘this would work for this, and this would work for this,’ so everybody has their own spin on it since you can’t go buy one,” said Smith.

The strange encounter is more than just folklore. In September of 1952 several witnesses gave this description of Braxxie when investigating an object they saw come down from the sky.

Smith says at the time the story made national headlines, but there hasn’t really been any reported sightings of Braxxie since then.

However, Smith says that hasn’t stopped people from seeking the flatwoods monster at nearby campgrounds.

“They were camped near the Flatwoods area, where their RV was, there are some woods right beside it, so that night his goal was to go out and see if he could find the Flatwoods Monster -- so every now and again you do have some investigators looking for it,” said Smith.

But if you see the Flatwoods Monster this Halloween night, make sure to give them some candy. You can also pay Braxxie a visit at the Monster Museum in Sutton.

