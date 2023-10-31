Reverend Alford G. Duncan, Sr., 86, of Bridgeport, passed away Friday morning, October 27, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Smithfield on December 10, 1936, a son of the late Arlie C. and Lena Lou (Hayhurst) Duncan. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Esther Imogene Duncan, who preceded him in death on January 24, 2022. He is survived by his children, Alford Duncan and his wife Angela (Nini); Rhonda Kisner and her husband Allan; and Angela Robinson and her husband David; grandchildren, Hannah (Justin) Glass; Seth Kisner; Caleb (Autumn) Clegg; Noah (Sierra) Kisner; and Micah Kisner; his great-grandchildren, Hoyt, Aiden, and Abigail Glass; and Zaelynn Campbell. His brother, Elmer Duncan and his wife Alda; and several nieces and nephews complete his family. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Argil Duncan; Arlin and his wife Nedra Duncan; his sisters, Jasquline Geneva Fulmer and her husband John (Jack); Edna Miccichie and her husband Richard. Alford served in the US Navy from 1955 – 1959, being discharged as a Yeoman 3rd Class. He was employed by Ace Hardware in Bridgeport for 37 years. He served under the Pentecostal Church of God for 25 years as Senior Pastor at New Covenant Fellowship in Lumberport. He also served on the PCG State Board of Officers as Secretary and Treasurer for several years. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing, especially with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed the summer and spending time in his yard cutting grass and tending his lawn. He loved going out to eat with his family and playing music. Compassion was at the heart of who he was. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, November 3, 2023, where services will be held at 7 p.m. with Reverend Greg Hatfield and Reverend Timothy Maxwell presiding. Interment will be held at a later date at West Virginia National Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

