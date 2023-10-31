South Chestnut St. in Clarksburg to close for water line replacement

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say South Chestnut St. in Clarksburg will be closed beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 1 for a water line replacement project.

According to officials with the Clarksburg Water Board, South Chestnut St. will be closed from Route 98 to Harvey St. as crews replace 2,100 linear feet of water line and associated service lines.

During the closure, officials say the 4-way intersection of Chestnut Street, Roosevelt Road and Camden Street will also be closed.

The CWB says the closure of the intersection is expected to last until Friday, Nov. 3.

Currently, use of the intersection will remain open for local traffic living in those neighborhoods, according to officials.

Beginning on Monday, Nov. 6, officials say the main thoroughfare of Chestnut Street will be closed until the completion of the project, which is expected to last about 6 months.

While local traffic living along the route can access the affected area, all other traffic will be required to use detours, officials say.

Officials also note that all activities and sporting events scheduled at Hite Field will not be affected by the closure in addition to residents and businesses on Harvey St. and Stadium Dr.

However, residents along South Chestnut St. within the affected area will be required to use detours. Access to their property will be maintained by work crews.

Drivers are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could alter the project schedule.

