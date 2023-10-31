State supports small business owning veterans

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A proclamation was signed on Tuesday at Harrison County Chamber by state Secretary Mac Warner, declaring this week as National Veterans Small Business Week.

There were numerous veterans in attendance who witnessed the proclamation be signed by Mac Warner that declared October 30th to November 3rd National Veterans Small Business Week.

For 25-year military veteran John Aloi, who owns Papa Joe’s Famous Meats in Monongah, it was delightful to see veterans being supported by the state.

“It’s nice to be recognized by local politicians, and when you come back home as a veteran, and open something up to see the support we get in our local communities,” said Aloi.

In Harrison County, there are 138 small businesses and over 4,000 in the state as a whole, owned by people who served their country with honor. Therefore, signing the proclamation was a no-brainer for West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, who is a veteran himself.

“And when somebody’s ready to put their life on the line for our country, it’s incumbent upon us to recognize that, and then to provide incentives to bring them back to the state, and that’s what we’re doing with this proclamation,” said Warner.

The veterans who own businesses in the state are offered services such as business fee waivers, business coaching, and more due to the Boots-To-Business legislation. State officials say vets are vital to the state.

“You can imagine the amount of money that passes through the businesses, the amount of taxes they pay on that. Their providing employees for their families. It’s a significant benefit to the state,” said Warner.

