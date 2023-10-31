Trick-or-Treat safety tips

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Poison Center is offering Halloween safety tips to “scare” away poison and keep families safe.

Tips include:

Put reflective tape or stickers on costumes to be more visible to passing cars

Do not eat candy while Trick-or-Treating, wait until after, so the candy can be inspected, ensuring it is securely wrapped

Throw away all candy with wrappers that are faded, torn or unwrapped

Trick-or-Treat in groups

Do not eat homemade treats from strangers

Only paint faces with paint labeled as being non-toxic and for use on face

Do not allow children to put glow sticks, bracelets, or necklaces in their mouth

Store Halloween candy away from all medicines, as medicine may easily be mistaken for candy, especially if kept in the same area

Keep candy away from pets

Poison centers in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio provide emergency information 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. For more information with poison concerns, everyone can contact 1-800-222-1222. You can click here to find a poison control center near you.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.