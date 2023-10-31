Trick-or-Treat safety tips

Trick-or-Treat safety tips
Trick-or-Treat safety tips
By Alex Jackson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Poison Center is offering Halloween safety tips to “scare” away poison and keep families safe.

Tips include:

  • Put reflective tape or stickers on costumes to be more visible to passing cars
  • Do not eat candy while Trick-or-Treating, wait until after, so the candy can be inspected, ensuring it is securely wrapped
  • Throw away all candy with wrappers that are faded, torn or unwrapped
  • Trick-or-Treat in groups
  • Do not eat homemade treats from strangers
  • Only paint faces with paint labeled as being non-toxic and for use on face
  • Do not allow children to put glow sticks, bracelets, or necklaces in their mouth
  • Store Halloween candy away from all medicines, as medicine may easily be mistaken for candy, especially if kept in the same area
  • Keep candy away from pets

Poison centers in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio provide emergency information 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. For more information with poison concerns, everyone can contact 1-800-222-1222. You can click here to find a poison control center near you.

