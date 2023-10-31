Vivian Cathleen Loudermilk

Vivian Cathleen Loudermilk
Vivian Cathleen Loudermilk(Vivian Cathleen Loudermilk)
By Master Control
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vivian Cathleen Loudermilk, 66, of Flemington, passed away Friday, October 27, 2023, at her residence.  She was born in Barberton, OH, on October 28, 1956, a daughter of the late Gaylord “Red” Evans and Irene Dolores (Nolan) Evans. She is survived by her husband, Clayton Loudermilk, whom she married June 15, 1985. Also surviving are her son, Eric Jason Evans and his wife Natalie of New Bedford, IN; and her daughter, Kimberly Dawn Baldwin and her husband Vince of Summerville, SC; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and a sister, Lisa Danielson, of Lutz, FL. Vivian was a graduate of Washington-Irving High School, Clarksburg, and received an Associates Degree in Medical Transcribing from the Broward County Community College of Ft.  Lauderdale, FL.  She had worked at Publix Supermarket while living in Florida; Dr. Palmer’s office in Bridgeport; and Khol’s Department Store. She was a member of Eastern Star OES # 40 in Weston.  She liked to crochet, liked to travel, seeing Mail Pouch barns, and really loved dogs and horses.  Due to her declining health, she spent her later years watching Animal Planet and crime shows on TV.  She enjoyed keeping up with her family and friends on Facebook.  She will be missed by all. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Friday, November 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 12 Noon, where services will be held at 12 Noon. Interment will follow in West Virginia National Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Priester
Police: Fairmont man charged after man overdoses, dies
File photo of Jessica Grose when she was named West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year in...
Upshur County teacher’s aide suspended after ‘incident’ involving student
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a shoplifting suspect.
Authorities asking for help identifying shoplifting suspect
Destiny Somersall
West Virginia woman sentenced for trafficking teen to elderly man

Latest News

Reverend Alford G. Duncan, Sr.
Reverend Alford G. Duncan, Sr.
Richard Nelson Page
Richard Nelson Page
Martha Lou Lanham
Martha Lou Lanham
Blair O. Wright
Blair O. Wright