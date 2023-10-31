Vivian Cathleen Loudermilk, 66, of Flemington, passed away Friday, October 27, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Barberton, OH, on October 28, 1956, a daughter of the late Gaylord “Red” Evans and Irene Dolores (Nolan) Evans. She is survived by her husband, Clayton Loudermilk, whom she married June 15, 1985. Also surviving are her son, Eric Jason Evans and his wife Natalie of New Bedford, IN; and her daughter, Kimberly Dawn Baldwin and her husband Vince of Summerville, SC; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and a sister, Lisa Danielson, of Lutz, FL. Vivian was a graduate of Washington-Irving High School, Clarksburg, and received an Associates Degree in Medical Transcribing from the Broward County Community College of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She had worked at Publix Supermarket while living in Florida; Dr. Palmer’s office in Bridgeport; and Khol’s Department Store. She was a member of Eastern Star OES # 40 in Weston. She liked to crochet, liked to travel, seeing Mail Pouch barns, and really loved dogs and horses. Due to her declining health, she spent her later years watching Animal Planet and crime shows on TV. She enjoyed keeping up with her family and friends on Facebook. She will be missed by all. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Friday, November 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 12 Noon, where services will be held at 12 Noon. Interment will follow in West Virginia National Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

