West Virginia AG Morrissey writes to NCAA, says RaeQuan Battle’s waiver denial “was wrong”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wrote to the NCAA, asking that they reverse a denial of RaeQuan Battle’s waiver to play for WVU basketball in 2023.

In the letter, Morrisey wrote that the decision made by the NCAA “was wrong”, and goes on to note the unique circumstances of Battle’s life that should have qualified him for an exemption according to NCAA rules.

Morrisey wrote that he wants an answer by November 6th from the NCAA, which is the day that WVU opens the regular season against Missouri State.

You can find the full letter here:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.