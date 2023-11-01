Big 12 schedule released for WVU football games between 2024-27
Mountaineers to have 5 home games next year.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 12 Conference has announced their scheduling matrix for the 2024-27 seasons, including games for 16 teams.
The conference will adopt a 5-4 policy, in which teams will play 5 home games in one year followed by 4 in the next. For example, in 2024, West Virginia hosts 5 conference games, while in 2025 they only host 4.
See the teams that the Mountaineers will face below (location and dates have not yet been announced):
2024
Home: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, UCF
Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech
2025
Home: Colorado, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah
Road: Arizona State, BYU, Houston, Kansas, UCF
2026
Home: Arizona, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State
Road: Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah
2027
Home: Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State, UCF
Road: Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Oklahoma State
