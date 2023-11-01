Big 12 schedule released for WVU football games between 2024-27

Mountaineers to have 5 home games next year.
By Atticus Pead
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 12 Conference has announced their scheduling matrix for the 2024-27 seasons, including games for 16 teams.

The conference will adopt a 5-4 policy, in which teams will play 5 home games in one year followed by 4 in the next. For example, in 2024, West Virginia hosts 5 conference games, while in 2025 they only host 4.

See the teams that the Mountaineers will face below (location and dates have not yet been announced):

2024

Home: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, UCF

Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech

2025

Home: Colorado, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah

Road: Arizona State, BYU, Houston, Kansas, UCF

2026

Home: Arizona, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State

Road: Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah

2027

Home: Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State, UCF

Road: Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Oklahoma State

Big 12 Conference

