Big 12 schedule released for WVU football games between 2024-27

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 12 Conference has announced their scheduling matrix for the 2024-27 seasons, including games for 16 teams.

The conference will adopt a 5-4 policy, in which teams will play 5 home games in one year followed by 4 in the next. For example, in 2024, West Virginia hosts 5 conference games, while in 2025 they only host 4.

See the teams that the Mountaineers will face below (location and dates have not yet been announced):

2024 Home: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, UCF Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech 2025 Home: Colorado, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah Road: Arizona State, BYU, Houston, Kansas, UCF 2026 Home: Arizona, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State Road: Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah 2027 Home: Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State, UCF Road: Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Oklahoma State

