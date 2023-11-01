Bitter cold Thursday morning, but milder by the weekend
Bundle up! Lows will be close to record-breaking in some areas.
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clearing skies tonight will pave the way for very cold temperatures to start tomorrow morning. The good news is that from there, we’ll be on a warming trend, getting back to seasonable weather by the weekend. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
