Bridgeport High School Principal this week’s Davis and Elkins Excellence in Education

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Reneé Mathews is serving in her first year as Bridgeport High School’s Head Principal, but she’s not a stranger to the Indian family. Mathews served as an assistant principal for 6 years before getting the promotion; and as the head chief in charge she’s looking to continue the excellence BHS has become known for. While also ensuring her Indians are ready for the real world once their time as a student concludes.

" Trying to make sure that we have appropriate structure here at this school, and appropriate discipline that kids feel comfortable, but also understand that there’s rules to follow when they leave us. Because live is so much bigger than just this little area that we are at. So, I want to make sure that they’re prepare academically, their physical natures are prepared. That when they leave us their behavior is good for the community, and supports Bridgeport, or wherever they decide to go in the future.”

Having a new leader can come with some foreign territory, but through Mathew’s guidance, program’s available at BHS offer students an easier way of navigating through the unknown.

" Lunch to learn is for students that don’t do their class work or their homework, cause we truly believe that every student can be successful and so we provide them a lunchtime opportunity to make up any missing zeros. And over the years as we’ve kind of looked at our numbers, 11th and 12th graders by the time they’re there really don’t need that extra time. But 9th and 10th graders they struggle adjusting to high school so we’re really focusing a lot of our things on our 9th and 10th graders.”

Mathews believes the school is always looking for ways to improve, but one thing she doesn’t have to worry about is the unwavering support of the Bridgeport community towards the Indian faithful.

" There’s a lot of people here who support us and really look at us as the center of everything to do on a Friday night, to Tuesday night, to a Thursday night. Coming to watch our kids on stage, perform on the court; whatever it may be you’re going to see our kids doing it and the community comes out and supports us.”

