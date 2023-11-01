‘A Christmas Carol’ adaptation coming to downtown Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A new adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” will be coming to downtown Clarksburg later this month.

The Lewisburg-based Greenbrier Valley Theatre will be bringing Charles Dickens’ famous work to the Robinson Grand on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

“A Christmas Carol” was first published in 1843 and has seen numerous adaptations. Greenbrier Valley Theatre will be producing a new adaptation written by Catherine Bush.

“It is hard to deny how important this story is to our understanding and celebration of Christmas,” said Jason Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “I believe this will be the first time we are offering it live on stage here at the Grand.”

The production will feature Harrison County native Tommy Schoffler in the lead role of Ebenezer Scrooge. The cast is completed by Christopher Onken, Will Broyles, Ben Liebert, Emily Bosco, Kim Wilpon, Marjie Shrimpton, and Bec Hyde. Sarah Stacy will serve as an understudy in the production.

“Tommy is an native of Harrison County, a graduate of Bridgeport High School, a professor at West Virginia Wesleyan, and a truly wonderful performer,” said Young. “It is a big Christmas bonus to have him in this production.”

Matthew Scott Campbell will direct the newly adapted play.

“It’s a great opportunity to present this classic story in a new and magical way,” said Campbell. “Everyone knows this story so well, so the opportunity to create something new out of the text is very exciting.”

The production will feature scenic design completed by Yuri Okahana-Benson, costume design by Jenna Fawn Brown, and lighting design by E. Tonry Lathroum. Sound Design is completed by Abigail Coppock, with prop design by Ashton Webb. Elizabeth Salisch serves as Production Stage Manager, who will be assisted by Mallory Topel.

Tickets for “A Christmas Carol” start at only $20 and are on sale now for “Friends of the Robinson Grand.” General public tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.

All tickets can be purchased online here or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855) 773-6283.

