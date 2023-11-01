Drivers get fireworks show on highway after truck crashes into trailer full of fireworks

A collision on a Canadian highway between a semitruck and a pickup truck created an impromptu fireworks display. (Source: Ryan Kuhn/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A collision on a Canadian highway outside of Vancouver resulted in an hour-long light show Thursday night after the crash caused a cargo of fireworks to ignite.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the crash happened when a semitruck collided with a parked pickup truck that was towing a trailer full of fireworks.

Multiple reports said the crash caused the fireworks to go off which resulted in flashes and explosions above the highway.

A portion of Highway 1 was closed for about an hour until the fireworks eventually stopped.

One of the drivers was reportedly taken to the hospital with the crash remaining under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

File photo of Bridgeport High School.
Bridgeport HS student removed after alleged threats
A body has been discovered on Rt. 60 near Pine Street in Shrewsbury, W.Va.
Troopers searching for vehicle of interest after man killed near road
3 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash in Harrison County
Coal mining death
Princeton miner’s on-job death in August ruled as accidental drowning
WALKSERVILLE VFD
5 Investigates: A Silent Crisis - First Responders Spread Across Rural Area

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits to vote as Republicans try to elect Rep. Jim Jordan,...
Rep. George Santos is facing an effort by fellow New York Republicans to expel him from the House
Donald Trump Jr. waits to testify in New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in New...
Donald Trump Jr. testifies he never worked on the key documents in his father’s civil fraud trial
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a meeting of the Economic Club of New...
Federal Reserve leaves its key rate unchanged but keeps open possibility of a future hike
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's economic agenda during an event at...
White House will develop an anti-Islamophobia strategy but faces skepticism from Muslim Americans