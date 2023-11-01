Emergency bridge repair closes lane of Route 50 in Harrison Co.

(Source: MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say emergency bridge repair has closed a lane of Route 50 in Harrison County until Friday.

According to the West Virginia Department of Highways, the eastbound slow lane of Route 50 will be closed between mileposts 55.5 and 56.

Officials say the lane will be closed until 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

One lane will be open at all times, but officials say to expect delays.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

