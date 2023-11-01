Enrollment is open for Health Insurance Marketplace

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Enrollment is open for the Health Insurance Marketplace across the nation.

Health plans are available for those not covered by their place of work, not eligible for Medicare or Medicaid, or for those not insured for any other reason.

The Program Director for the West Virginia Navigator Program, Jeremy Smith, says that enrollment is open between now and January fifteenth.

If you want coverage to start at the beginning of the year, Smith says you need to have it complete by December fifteenth.

This could help benefit residents of Ohio, West Virginia, and the rest of the nation.

“So we know that there are still over 100,000 people in West Virginia that don’t have health insurance, and we want to make sure that people know that this is an option. We want to make sure people are covered, and this is a good option for folks. If they are not familiar with it, we are here to help answer questions and help you figure all of this out,” said Smith.

To enroll or look at the plans, you can visit healthcare.gov.

If you are in W. Va. and have questions you can call WV Navigators Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 304-356-5834. WV Navigators will also have enrollment events throughout the enrollment period to assist residents in person. For more information on WV Navigators you can go to ACA Navigators - WV.

To find an assister in Ohio you can visit local help - healthcare.gov.

