Faulty heat strip causes fire in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fire crews responded to a structure fire in Marion County late Tuesday night.

Crews were dispatched to the fire on Satterfield St. in Fairmont at around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, according a Facebook post from the Rivesville VFD.

Officials say they arrived on the scene and saw light smoke coming from the home.

The post says crews then discovered a working fire underneath the home with extension into the wall.

Crews say the fire was extinguished with minimal damage to the home.

The cause of the fire was determined by officials to be a faulty heat strip.

Below is an additional photo of the scene:

