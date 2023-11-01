First at 4 Forum: Bill Shockley

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bill Shockley, the Director of Financial Aid at Pierpont Community and Technical College, joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

He talked about financial aid at Pierpont Community and Technical College, the WV Invests Grant, and other financial opportunities that are available.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

