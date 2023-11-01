First at 4 Forum: Bill Shockley

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bill Shockley, the Director of Financial Aid at Pierpont Community and Technical College, joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

He talked about financial aid at Pierpont Community and Technical College, the WV Invests Grant, and other financial opportunities that are available.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

