Geraldine Ruth Steed, 72 of Webster Springs passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at CAMC General Division. She was born May 23, 1951 in Webster County to the late Lloyd and Leota Wilmoth Cogar.

Geraldine enjoyed working puzzles, gardening, flowers, watching hummingbirds and spending time with her family. She was Methodist by faith.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Herman Ray Steed; son Martin Steed; daughter Tammy Hosey; sister Maxine Mick; and brothers Charles, Allen, Stoney and Michael Cogar.

Left to cherish her memory are her son Robert (Meredith) Cogar; step-children Gwyn (Stanley) Knight, Herman Ray (Connie) Steed, Jr. and Pam

(Mike) Sblendario; grandchildren Richard, Nicholas, Mercedes, Sean, Chloe, Tristen, Hoyt, Dalton, Madison, and Hunter; eight step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brothers Everett (Sherry) Cogar and Rocky (Mary) Cogar; sisters Rosalea (Ronnie) Barnett, Gladie (Donald) Holcomb, Brenda Alderman and Nettie (Marty) Duffield; and a host of extended family and friends to mourn her passing.

Friends may join the family for visitation on Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Funeral Services to celebrate Geraldine’s life will be held on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Rounds officiating. Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Diana.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Geraldine’s family.

