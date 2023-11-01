Here’s What You Should Do With Your Unwanted Halloween Candy

Candy Buy Back
Candy Buy Back(me)
By Cameron Murray
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Starting November 1st, Wilson Martino dental is doing a candy buy back where kids will receive one dollar for every pound of candy they bring in.

All this candy will be delivered to our service men and women across the world.

“After they go trick or treating, can bring in their unwanted candy. We’re collecting that candy to send overseas to our troops.” Says Robin Mccauley, from Wilson Martino Dental in Bridgeport.

“To let them know that, hey we’re over here, we know that your there and we thank you so much, its just another way of sending thank you to them.”

Robin wants kids and parents to know that there’s nothing wrong with having some tasty treats.

But reminds people on the importance of taking care of your teeth after indulging in their favorite Halloween candies.

“Go ahead and have it, its okay. But just make sure you brush and use your fluoride rinse afterwards and don’t forget to floss. Before you go to bed.”

Every kid dreams of filling up a pillow case with their favorite candies. But Wilson Martino dental reminds you that staring November 1st, all the unwanted treats can be traded in for a good cause.

“Theres all that candy, you know they spend so much, that not every kid should eat that much (laughs) and it gives the kids a way to share.”

