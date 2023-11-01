Lawmakers asking for major disaster declaration after August flooding

WASHINGTON (WDTV) - Lawmakers are asking President Joe Biden and FEMA Region III Administrator MaryAnn Tierney for a major disaster declaration after heavy rains impacted parts of West Virginia in August.

In late August, Harrison County saw record-breaking rainfall in a flash flooding event that closed several roads and intersections.

Prior Coverage: Heavy rains lead to considerable flooding across NCWV

Heavy rains also caused flooding and residential damage in Boone, Calhoun, Clay and Kanawha counties.

Drone footage of flooding off of Saltwell Rd. in Harrison County on Aug. 29, 2023. (Cliff Grogg)

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) joined U.S. Representatives Carol Miller (R-WV) and Alex Mooney (R-WV) in sending a letter to President Joe Biden and FEMA Region III Administrator MaryAnn Tierney to consider West Virginia’s appeal for a major disaster declaration.

“We applaud the tireless dedication of our State and local first responders, as well as the invaluable contributions of our neighbors and volunteers. Nevertheless, the demand for aid remains substantial, and we urge you to do everything in your power to make sure that our communities have the federal support they need to rebuild and recover. Therefore, we kindly request that you thoroughly consider the State of West Virginia’s appeal for a major disaster declaration to address the enduring challenges our communities are facing,” the Members wrote in part.

Below is the full letter in its entirety:

