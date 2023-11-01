Marcella Jean Gilbert Seaman, 71, a resident of Hambleton, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family and under the care of Mountain Hospice. She had been in declining health, Marcella was born on Monday, December 31, 1951, in Kansas City, KS, a daughter of the late James Lawrence Gilbert and Margaret Frances Olsen Gilbert. Left to cherish Marcella’s memory is a daughter, Monica Kisamore and husband, Gregory of Hambleton with whom she had made her home, and a son, Sean Seaman of Minerva, OH., three grandchildren, Britainey Kisamore and Cody Ball, Jeanna Boyles and husband, Donald, and Tony Parsons and wife, Clarissa, five great-grandchildren, Donald Wade Boyles, Logan Boyles, Graysen Ball, Rose Ball, and Chloe Walker-Parsons, three brothers, Floyd Gilbert of Ft. Worth, TX, David Gilbert and wife, Alice of San Diego, CA and Irving Gilbert of Claremore, OK., a special sister-in-law, Nikki Marshall of Avondale, AZ., several nieces and nephews. Preceding Marcella in death besides her parents was a brother, Donald James Gilbert, two sisters, Marnette Austin and Marieda Gilbert. Marcella graduated Chula Vista High School in 1969. She was a CNA at multiple hospitals and nursing homes in California and had worked as a cook at several restaurants in Tucker County. Marcella enjoyed shopping, Sudoku puzzles, loved reading her Bible and listening to gospel music. She was a Christian by faith. A visitation will be held at Hostetler Funeral Home on Saturday, November 4, 2023, from 5pm until 7pm, the funeral hour. Rev. James Gilbert will officiate. Marcella’s request for cremation will then be honored. The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Marcella Jean Gilbert Seaman. Condolences may be made to the family at www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com.

