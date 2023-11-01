Meadowbrook Mall continues to thrive

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In 1982, the Meadowbrook Mall opened for business. At the height of the mall craze, there seemed to be no end in sight for shopping complexes around the country. However, as time went on, the way consumers shopped, evolved. According to SiteWorks, the number of malls across the nation went from about 2,500 in the 80s to around 700 still in operation today.

Joe Bell, the corporate communications director at the Cafaro Company, which owns the Meadowbrook Mall, says he’s happy with the mall’s current standing.

“We’re very proud of how things have developed at Meadowbrook,” Bell said. “That’s largely due to a lot of hard work from our people, our leasing executives who work hard to constantly look for the best offerings to include in the whole lineup of Meadowbrook.”

The newest piece on that lineup, Boscov’s, was a home run for the mall. The department store’s grand opening brought more foot traffic to the mall and the other businesses inside. On top of that, the Meadowbrook Mall is home to more than 80 businesses, and has a 95% occupancy rate. While other malls around the country might be struggling to stay open, Bell credits Meadowbrook’s success to its willingness to adapt.

“Evolution to the American mall has been on-going. If you want to succeed, you have to be in touch with the tastes and needs of the community. Know what you need to do to make your shopping center viable.”

Bell says Meadowbrook’s plan to serve the community doesn’t stop at Boscov’s. In fact, he is confident in what the future holds for the complex.

“If it’s one thing our company does, it’s play the long game,” Bell. “We always have an eye toward the distant horizon. We’re looking for those type of things that will make this mall, our properties, relevant for the next generation, not just the next few years.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.