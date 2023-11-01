Miner dies in accidental drowning while working to drain underground water, officials say

A miner named Christopher R. Finley died earlier this year in an accidental drowning while...
A miner named Christopher R. Finley died earlier this year in an accidental drowning while working, officials said.(Mine Safety and Health Administration)
By Charlie Boothe and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - Officials say a man died in an accidental drowning while working in a McDowell County mine earlier this year.

The Mine Health and Safety Administration initially reported that 39-year-old Christopher R. Finley died of medical-related issues in August.

But it has since charged his death to the mining industry after receiving a death certificate stating that he died in a drowning.

Officials said Finley was working with Twin State Mining in an underground mine that day.

He was a section foreman installing a hose for a dewatering pump when he was found lying in about 8 inches of water and mud on the mine floor, according to the MSHA.

Finley had been working in the mining industry for 15 years.

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Bridgeport High School.
Bridgeport HS student removed after alleged threats
A body has been discovered on Rt. 60 near Pine Street in Shrewsbury, W.Va.
Troopers searching for vehicle of interest after man killed near road
3 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash in Harrison County
Coal mining death
Princeton miner’s on-job death in August ruled as accidental drowning
WALKSERVILLE VFD
5 Investigates: A Silent Crisis - First Responders Spread Across Rural Area

Latest News

Richard America III
Man accused of opening fire on officers sentenced on federal gun charge
FILE - The toes of a baby peek out of a blanket at a hospital in McAllen, Texas. On Wednesday,...
The US infant mortality rate rose last year. The CDC says it’s the largest increase in two decades
‘A Christmas Carol’ adaptation coming to downtown Clarksburg
President Joe Biden is shown delivering remarks about government regulations on artificial...
Biden’s Minnesota trip serves as a show of political force against primary challenger Dean Phillips
Excellence in Education: Bridgeport High School’s principal