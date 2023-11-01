Mountaineer Area Rescue Group joins the search for missing Mon County resident

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - On October 3rd, 32-year-old Melanie Gardner drove her 2016 black Jeep Patriot through the Morgantown area, authorities say this is the last time Gardner has been seen. After weeks of community and police search parties, the Preston County Emergency Management Agency asked Mountaineer Area Rescue Group (MARG) to assist in the search for Gardner.

MARG’s Deputy Chief of Operations, Lee Fuell, says they are determined to help find Melanie, and that begins with gathering clues.

“We’re doing some research into the background of the case,” Fuell said. “We’re talking to Melanie’s family, trying to reconstruct what she was last known to be doing back in October and try to formulate a strategy that may allow us to allocate search resources to places where hopefully we can find some evidence of what happened to her. We are primarily going to be looking for her car, which has not yet been found.”

Fuell tells 5news they are going to be searching the area around the Hazelton exit off I-68, the last known location where her cellphone was pinged.

While the mission to bring Gardner home continues, Fuell acknowledges that these times can be heavy on the mental health of all involved but says MARG is trained for these type of situations.

“Our people are trained to be team leaders, and they are trained to check on each other,” Fuell said. “They execute assigned tasks that are planned, then they’ll come back and debrief. In that debriefing process, we can also do a little mental wellness check on them.”

Anyone with information on Melanie Gardner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office: 304-291-7260.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.