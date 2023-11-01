New skating rink in Fairmont has drawn lots of business since opening

By Kajah Watkins
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Retro Skate, the new skating rink in Fairmont, has been on the roll since business opened early October.

Since the rink opened, they have added a bounce house section of the building.

Lawrence Nelson, the owner of the rink, says this has drawn many people of all ages to come try out the new facility with about 1,000 people coming through each weekend.

“Business has been much better than I expected when I first opened,” Nelson said. “It was that anxiety that I had being a new business owner where the community support and I’m so grateful because the community has been overwhelmingly supportive.”

Nelson says this is only the beginning for them and hopes to be in the community for many years to come.

