Preston Fox nominated for 2023 Burlsworth Trophy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston Fox (So., WR) has been nominated for the 2023 Burlsworth Trophy, as announced by the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation.

The trophy, which began in 2010, is awarded annually to the top player who started their football career as a walk-on, and is named after Brandon Burlsworth, former University of Arkansas Walk-On and All-American offensive lineman.

Fox currently has a catch in every game this season, and has 15 total catches for 245 yards and a touchdown.

73 players were nominated by the foundation (the full list of nominees can be seen in the link below), including Fox.

Last year, Stetson Bennett won the trophy (Georgia QB), as he led the Bulldogs to their second straight national title.

The trophy will be presented on December 4th at 8 PM EST at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas.

