Robinson Grand hosting fundraiser movie for Clarksburg History Museum

By John Blashke
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is featuring a classic film with a horrific tie to our area.

Fans of classic films and Robert Mitchum may have heard of the film The Night of the Hunter. The 1955 film is in the National Film Registry and is playing at the Robinson Grand theater November 12th.

The President of the Clarksburg History Museum Michael Spatafore says, what some people may not know is this story is loosely based off of notorious local serial killer Harry Powers.

“The movie is actually based on his character it doesn’t tell you the story of Harry Powers, but it kind of gives you a feeling of what he was like and what he was thinking when he committed the murders,” said Spatafore.

This feature film is helping the Clarksburg History Museum raise money. After the movie a bus tour will be taken to the site of Harry Powers’ “murder farm” in Quiet Dell, where a historian will be telling more stories about the tragic murders.

Powers would write romantic letters to lure his victims. One of these letters Spatafore says is on display at the history museum along with other unique items.

“We actually have an artifact from the murder farm and its a paper weight and there’s a little story that goes with that, so if people come into the museum they can read about that,” said Spatafore.

