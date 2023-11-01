Man accused of opening fire on officers sentenced on federal gun charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Salem man has been sentenced on a federal firearm charge after he allegedly engaged in a shootout with law enforcement last year.

46-year-old Richard America III was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for possession of an unregistered firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, America fired shots at law enforcement officers who were attempting to execute a search warrant at his home in May of 2022. America fled the scene but was later apprehended.

Officers said they found eleven firearms, including an assault-style rifle in the area near where America fired shots at law enforcement, along with two silencers and assorted ammunition.

America is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous conviction in state court in Doddridge County, according to officials.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Wagner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, West Virginia State Police, Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office, and Salem Police Department.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

