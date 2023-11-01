Starting November with mountain snow showers!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snow showers will push through the mountain counties this morning, which will have an impact on your commute. Find out how this may impact your morning, and when nicer conditions will return, in the video above!

After a cool, clear Halloween night, a low-pressure system that started in Canada will push into West Virginia this morning, lifting moisture into the mountain counties. Since the mountain counties are seeing below-freezing temperatures this morning, that means light snow at times. The light snow showers will continue until after midday, when the system pushes east and takes the moisture with it. By that time, snowfall totals will likely be trace amounts at the foot of the mountain counties, and in the highest elevations, 1″ to 3″ of accumulation. This could cause slick roads for the morning commute, so the National Weather Service has the eastern half of Tucker County under a Winter Weather Advisory until 11 AM. Make sure to give yourself extra time on the roads.

Thereafter, dry, stable air will flow in from the west during the afternoon hours, breaking up clouds and resulting in partly sunny skies. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, resulting in highs in the upper-30s to low-40s, so today will be the coldest day of the week. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with light winds. This allows temperatures to drop into the mid-20s. So tonight will be cold. Then a high-pressure system will move east of West Virginia tomorrow, lifting warm air from the southwest. As a result, skies will be partly clear, with light southwesterly winds, and temperatures will reach the upper-40s to low-50s.

A high-pressure system will stay south of West Virginia on Friday and the weekend, lifting more warm, stable air into our region and resulting in highs in the low-60s by the weekend. Combined with mostly sunny skies, the first weekend of November will be seasonably mild and clear. Models suggest that it’s not until the middle of next week that rain chances return, although there are uncertainties regarding timing and amounts this far out. So we’ll be watching carefully. In short, today will be the coldest day of the week, and temperatures will trend upward through the first few days of November.

Today: Leftover mountain showers in the morning will dissipate by early afternoon, leaving mostly sunny skies. West-northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 42.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 23.

Thursday: Sunny skies. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 51.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 60.

